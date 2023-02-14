Contact Troubleshooters
Long-running Louisville candy store serving up sweets during Valentine's Day rush

Muth's Candies, serving the Louisville-area for more than 100 years, is working hard to make...
Muth's Candies, serving the Louisville-area for more than 100 years, is working hard to make Valentine’s Day sweet.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A candy shop that has been serving the Louisville-area for more than 100 years is working hard to make Valentine’s Day sweet.

Muth’s Candies, located at 630 East Market Street, has been in business making chocolates and other sweet treats since 1921.

On Tuesday, the store was staffed to take care of all the Valentine’s Day orders coming in, including chocolate roses, heart-shaped boxes of chocolates and much more.

The business said Valentine’s Day is the third-busiest time of the year for them as people prepare to surprise their loved ones.

“Everyone seems to be in a good mood this time of year,” Sarah Blazin, co-owner of Muth’s Candies said. “They’re here for a good reason, they have someone they love that they want to give a gift to. And so it kind of brings out the best in everybody and they want to get something that their significant other will really love.”

Some of the best sellers this year include the chocolate boxes and pecan turtles.

More information on Muth’s Candies can be found here.

