Louisville as a global romantic destination is ‘underrated’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville landed on a list of “10 Most Underrated Romantic Destinations Around the Globe,” and the top reason wasn’t bourbon or horseracing.

According to the online publication Travel Pulse, Louisville was selected because “it’s inclusive and queer-friendly atmosphere makes it a safe and romantic destination for couples.”

“What romance is, is a sense of mystery, excitement and a remoteness from everyday life,” freelance travel journalist Alex Trenblador said. “And I think Louisville can offer that to different kinds of couples. You know Louisville probably always hears bourbon and horse racing. You know these aspects of your culture that the rest of the US understands and knows about. But be proud of the different nuances that go on within those cultures and within those communities and share them with others.”

Louisville shares the spotlight with destinations including Australia, Andora and Vietnam.

In January, the New York Times also named Louisville as one if it’s “52 Places To Go In 2023.”

One of the reasons mentioned was the city’s “thriving LGBTQ scene.”

