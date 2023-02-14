Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Metro police looking for missing woman

The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for 24-year-old Adriana Turner. She was last...
The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for 24-year-old Adriana Turner. She was last seen on Feb. 13, 2023. Photo provided by LMPD.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing woman.

The LMPD Missing Persons Unit issued an “Operation Return Home” for 24-year-old Adriana Turner, who was last seen on Monday in the 3300 block of Bardstown Road. Police said her caregivers are concerned for her well being as she is someone with diminished capacity.

It is not known if she is wearing her orange wig, according to an LMPD Facebook post.

Police said anyone with information should call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673).

