Louisville Metro police looking for missing woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing woman.

The LMPD Missing Persons Unit issued an “Operation Return Home” for 24-year-old Adriana Turner, who was last seen on Monday in the 3300 block of Bardstown Road. Police said her caregivers are concerned for her well being as she is someone with diminished capacity.

It is not known if she is wearing her orange wig, according to an LMPD Facebook post.

Police said anyone with information should call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.