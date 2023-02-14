Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man, juvenile in critical condition after double shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood

(file)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a juvenile are in the hospital in critical condition after a double shooting in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Louisville Metro spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Roselane Street.

Officers arrived and found a man and a juvenile male shot. They were taken to University Hospital with serious injuries.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit will be handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday morning around 4 a.m. a stolen vehicle was reported in the Mallard Lake...
3 juveniles arrested in Shepherdsville after car theft investigation turned into shootout
All lanes have been blocked on the Gene Snyder near I-65 due to a crash.
Driver arrested after bicyclist dies in hit-and-run on Gene Snyder
Business owner Ausha Hilliman opens up her coffee shop Julee's Mocha Coffee Shop in West...
West Louisville welcomes new Black-owned coffee shop with help from Bellarmine University
Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking...
Employee charged with theft of business cash
Six year-old Smith Gilbert made his acting debut on a Super Bowl commercial centered around...
New Albany Kindergartner makes his acting debut during Super Bowl commercial

Latest News

17-year-old arrested in connection to Jefferson Mall shooting in December
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Westport Road
No injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made.
St. Matthews police warn of purse snatchers targeting women at gas station
All lanes have been blocked on the Gene Snyder near I-65 due to a crash.
Driver arrested after bicyclist dies in hit-and-run on Gene Snyder