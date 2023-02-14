Man, juvenile in critical condition after double shooting in Smoketown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a juvenile are in the hospital in critical condition after a double shooting in the Smoketown neighborhood on Monday.

Louisville Metro spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Roselane Street.

Officers arrived and found a man and a juvenile male shot. They were taken to University Hospital with serious injuries.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit will be handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.