Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man, juvenile in critical condition after double shooting in Smoketown neighborhood

(file)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a juvenile are in the hospital in critical condition after a double shooting in the Smoketown neighborhood on Monday.

Louisville Metro spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Roselane Street.

Officers arrived and found a man and a juvenile male shot. They were taken to University Hospital with serious injuries.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit will be handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes have been blocked on the Gene Snyder near I-65 due to a crash.
Driver arrested after bicyclist dies in hit-and-run on Gene Snyder
Six year-old Smith Gilbert made his acting debut on a Super Bowl commercial centered around...
New Albany Kindergartner makes his acting debut during Super Bowl commercial
Traffic was delayed on I-64 East near 22nd Street in Louisville due to a multi-vehicle accident...
Crashes on I-64 West, East cause delays
Chemical spill in Ohio not expected to impact Louisville’s drinking water
The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali...
Man killed in Phoenix Hill shooting identified by officials

Latest News

Breeze Airways adds two new non-stop flights from Louisville International Muhammad Ali Airport
LOUISVILLE WATER MONITORING CHEMICAL SPILL IN THE OHIO RIVER
Louisville Water says no threat to drinking water after chemicals spill into the Ohio River
17-year-old arrested in connection to Jefferson Mall shooting in December
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Westport Road