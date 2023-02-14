Contact Troubleshooters
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Westport Road

(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the Rolling Hills neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 9400 block of Westport Road, Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

Early investigation revealed a motorcyclist traveling west on Westport Road crashed into an SUV that was headed east on Westport.

Ellis said the SUV was making a left-hand turn from the middle lane into a parking lot when the motorcyclist struck the car.

The man operating the motorcycle died at the scene before he could be taken to the hospital.

Police said the driver of the SUV was not injured and remained on the scene. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling this investigation.

Westport Road in that area will be shut down for the next two to three hours so LMPD’s traffic unit can complete their investigation.

