Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Oldham, Woodford share lowest jobless rate in Dec. 2022 Kentucky county unemployment data

By Michael Caldwell
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County had another month of being one of the counties in Kentucky with the lowest jobless rates.

Oldham and Woodford counties had an unemployment rate of 2.4%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, which is an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

Between Dec. 2021 and Dec. 2022, the unemployment rates fell in 94 Kentucky counties, rose in 12 of them, and remained the same in 14 counties, according to the data.

The county unemployment rates in Kentucky and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted. This is due small sample sizes, according to a release from the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes have been blocked on the Gene Snyder near I-65 due to a crash.
Driver arrested after bicyclist dies in hit-and-run on Gene Snyder
Six year-old Smith Gilbert made his acting debut on a Super Bowl commercial centered around...
New Albany Kindergartner makes his acting debut during Super Bowl commercial
Traffic was delayed on I-64 East near 22nd Street in Louisville due to a multi-vehicle accident...
Crashes on I-64 West, East cause delays
Chemical spill in Ohio not expected to impact Louisville’s drinking water
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Westport Road

Latest News

LOUISVILLE WATER MONITORING CHEMICAL SPILL IN THE OHIO RIVER
Louisville Water says no threat to drinking water after chemicals spill into the Ohio River
17-year-old arrested in connection to Jefferson Mall shooting in December
Man, juvenile in critical condition after double shooting in Smoketown neighborhood
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Westport Road