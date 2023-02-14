Oldham, Woodford share lowest jobless rate in Dec. 2022 Kentucky county unemployment data

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County had another month of being one of the counties in Kentucky with the lowest jobless rates.

Oldham and Woodford counties had an unemployment rate of 2.4%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, which is an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

Between Dec. 2021 and Dec. 2022, the unemployment rates fell in 94 Kentucky counties, rose in 12 of them, and remained the same in 14 counties, according to the data.

The county unemployment rates in Kentucky and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted. This is due small sample sizes, according to a release from the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

