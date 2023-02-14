Police arrest 2 men in connection to Louisville street racing incidents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been arrested over the weekend in connection to street racing incidents in the city.

TyJaylon Briggs, 26, and Luis Miller-Rivas, 18, were both arrested early Sunday morning and charged as part of an operation to disperse illegal street racing groups, police confirmed.

According to an arrest report, police noticed one race just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of South 13th Street and West Breckinridge Street.

Multiple other vehicles were spotted blocking northbound and southbound lanes to clear a path for the street racers.

Miller-Rivas was listed driving a vehicle with a passenger hanging outside a window. Police said Miller-Rivas was attempting to shut down the intersection.

As police approached, Miller-Rivas drove away alongside other vehicles in an attempt to escape.

Miller-Rivas is said to have sped off and ran a red light, with police having to overtake the vehicle in an effort to get the suspect to stop, the report states.

Police said the vehicle also contained suspected marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

Minutes later, another officer noticed two vehicles street racing on I-65 North between the Preston Highway and Fern Valley Road exits.

Briggs was listed as the driver of one of the two vehicles, who confirmed with police he was street racing at the location, the report states.

Police said the vehicle Briggs was driving had been observed several times that evening in locations with street racing groups.

Both men were booked in Metro Corrections and charged with speeding, reckless driving and breaking a local ordinance on street racing.

They are both scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 15.

