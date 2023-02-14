StormTALK! Weather Blog 2/14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Two separate systems to track. First one arrives tonight with some showers and very strong wind gusts that will carry us into the overnight hours. Nothing as far as severe t-storms expected with this wave.

The next one arrives one with a warm front during the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. All modes of severe weather will be possible, including flash flooding. It looks like a messy AM commute. We will remain in the “danger zone” for severe through until the cold front passes---which won’t be until mid to late afternoon on Thursday.

