Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

StormTALK! Weather Blog 2/14

By Brian Goode
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Two separate systems to track. First one arrives tonight with some showers and very strong wind gusts that will carry us into the overnight hours. Nothing as far as severe t-storms expected with this wave.

The next one arrives one with a warm front during the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. All modes of severe weather will be possible, including flash flooding. It looks like a messy AM commute. We will remain in the “danger zone” for severe through until the cold front passes---which won’t be until mid to late afternoon on Thursday.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for the latest!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes have been blocked on the Gene Snyder near I-65 due to a crash.
Driver arrested after bicyclist dies in hit-and-run on Gene Snyder
Six year-old Smith Gilbert made his acting debut on a Super Bowl commercial centered around...
New Albany Kindergartner makes his acting debut during Super Bowl commercial
Traffic was delayed on I-64 East near 22nd Street in Louisville due to a multi-vehicle accident...
Crashes on I-64 West, East cause delays
Chemical spill in Ohio not expected to impact Louisville’s drinking water
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Westport Road

Latest News

Floyd Central Dazzlers at the 2023 Dance Team Union Nationals. Photo Courtesy: Floyd Central...
Floyd Central High School’s dance team double titles in pom, hip-hop
StormTALK! 2/14
TyJaylon Briggs (left) and Luis Miller-Rivas (right) were both arrested early Sunday morning...
Police arrest 2 men in connection to Louisville street racing incidents
Breeze Airways adds two new flights from Louisville airport