Truck driver dies in crash between train, tractor-trailer

It happened right across the street from a fire station.
By Ryan Murphy and Andrew Colegrove
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
UPDATE 2/14/23 @ 10 p.m.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley confirms the driver of a dump truck died after the truck was struck by a train.

It happened Tuesday at the 42nd Street crossing as the truck driver was turning onto it from Winchester Avenue, Kelley says.

The collision took place right across from the Ashland Fire Department’s Station 2. Firefighters heard the crash and rushed across the street.

“There was nothing they could do,” Ashland Fire Department Deputy Chief Stephen Alley said. “It was a very traumatic, catastrophic incident.”

A crossing bar and lights are located at the crossing. Chief Kelley says they and CSX crews are investigating what the status of those were at the time of the collision.

“Right now, that’s part of our investigation,” Kelley told WSAZ at the scene Tuesday evening. “We’re working with CSX and getting the details. We’re still talking with witnesses.”

Kelley says it’s a tragic reminder for all drivers to always be alert and cautious when crossing railroad tracks.

“Always remember you cannot beat a train,” he said. “That train will not be able to stop like an automobile.”

Two lanes of Winchester Avenue were shut down in the area for hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

UPDATE 2/14/23 @ 3:05 p.m.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A truck driver has died following an accident involving a train, Ashland Police confirms Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened at 42 Winchester Avenue, dispatchers say.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - At least one person was injured in a crash between a tractor trailer and a dump truck in Ashland Tuesday, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say it happened at 42 Winchester Avenue.

There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.

Dispatchers say drivers should expect delays in the area.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

