UofL School of Medicine receiving funding to improve heart health in Black community

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville School of Medicine is receiving two grants to help improve heart health in the Black community.

The grants that were announced by the University of Louisville and The Humana Foundation are going to be supporting dietary interventions. According to a release, “the grants are contributing to UofL’s strategic imperative to address health equity and serve as part of The Humana Foundation’s strategy to eliminate unjust and unnecessary barriers in health care.”

The three-year grants will support regional nutrition programs.

The largest of the two at $1,037,000, will be supporting cardiac disease screening and nutrition-based interventions. This is being done to address cardiac health disparities among older Black adults.

The second grant of $154,000 will be supporting the identification Black community members at-risk for coronary disease and also enrollment into long-term nutrition and lifestyle interventions.

“Food insecurity is a major problem that correlates with health care disparities,” UofL Department of Medicine Chair Dr. Kim Allan Williams Sr. said in the release. “Nutrition education and food quality issues plague our African-American community, keeping heart disease as the leading killer of Americans. Our trials will help detect disease in those who are at risk and manage those already diagnosed using lifestyle changes, medication, enhanced access to cardiac care and advanced diagnostic imaging.”

The programs include efforts to create healthy emotional connections as well.

For more on these grants, click or tap here.

