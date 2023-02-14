Waggener High School Valentine’s Day Dance makes its return for students with disabilities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Waggener High School helped spread the love to JCPS students with the return of their Valentine’s Day Dance Tuesday.

Students with moderate to severe disabilities were welcomed at the event to celebrate the holiday.

Cristy Chapman Uhrig, a teacher at Waggener High School, organized the event. She said both students and staff were excited about the return of the beloved Valentine’s Day event.

”This is important because it’s been probably two or three years now since we’ve had this dance,” she said. “And we have been looking forward to getting back to it. All of our students have been able to see their friends from other schools, schools they went to elementary, and middle schools. They’ve gotten to connect again today.”

Around 300 students attended the dance.

