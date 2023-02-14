Contact Troubleshooters
Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run killing bicyclist on Gene Snyder

Felicia Denney, 25, was charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident and...
Felicia Denney, 25, was charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid leading to death.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been arrested in Monday afternoon’s hit-and-run on the Gene Snyder Freeway killing a bicyclist.

Felicia Denney, 25, was charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid leading to death, according to an arrest report.

Police said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on I-265 North at I-65.

A man who was riding his bicycle on the shoulder of I-265 was hit by a vehicle and thrown off his bike, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Denney, fled the scene and continued driving in the median before she was stopped.

The bicyclist died at the scene before EMS arrived. LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

In court on Tuesday, Denney entered a not guilty plea. A judge placed Denney’s bond at $100,000 and ordered Denney not to operate a motor vehicle.

She is due back in court on Feb. 22.

