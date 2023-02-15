2 juveniles charged after ‘racially motivated’ bomb threat called in to Old Louisville daycare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a bomb threat called into an Old Louisville daycare on Wednesday morning.

Police said the two juveniles were charged with terroristic threatening, which is a Class D felony.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed a heavy police presence covering several blocks after a threat was called in for a location in the 200 block of East Jacob Street around 8:26 a.m.

TRIMARC also reported that the ramp from I-65 North to Brook Street was closed for police activity.

LMPD evacuated children from the “Skillz4Life” development and wellness center to a secure location as a precaution. The students’ parents either have been or will be contacted by their director, according to police.

One of the co-owners of “Skillz4Life,” Dr. Marleeta Harris, said when the threat was called in, the children were evacuated from the daycare in a TARC bus and taken to Norton Hospital.

Children waited until parents were called to pick them up.

Harris said the bus was provided by LMPD’s Chief of Police, Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, to help evacuate everyone from the building.

She said the threat came in through a phone call on Wednesday morning and was racially motivated.

“Someone called today and they made a racial threat and then they threatened that they were going to bomb the building,” Harris said.

“It was racially motivated,” co-owner Jason Harris said. “Picked up the phone, (suspect) called me a couple of racial slurs and threatened to kill me. We hung up the phone, then when they called back, they called back within a 10 second span, that’s when [Marleeta] picked up the phone and (suspect) started making threats.”

“I am shocked, because this is a building for children,” Marleeta Harris said.

An employee with nearby business Unified Sign and Design told WAVE News police came in and told employees there was a “credible bomb threat” next door at the development and wellness center.

All employees were told to evacuate and were not given a timeline as to when the scene would be cleared.

The scene began to clear shortly after 11:15 a.m., where police confirmed no bomb was found.

The daycare said they plan to open tomorrow, and LMPD said they would provide extra patrol.

LMPD said the investigation is ongoing.

