Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

3 men hospitalized following shooting in Algonquin; 4 men in custody

Calls came in around 4:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive.
Calls came in around 4:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive.(Storyblocks)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after three men were shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Calls came in around 4:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Officers arrived and found two adult men who had been shot at the location.

They were both taken to University Hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

A third man was taken to the hospital separately and is also being treated for non-serious injuries.

Four adult men have been taken into custody in connection to the incident. Mitchell said charges are pending.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeze Airways adds two new flights from Louisville airport
Felicia Denney, 25, was charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident and...
Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run killing bicyclist on Gene Snyder
The crash happened Monday night.
Coroner identifies 38-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Westport Road
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Louisville Metro police are investigating after a bomb threat was called in to a daycare on...
2 juveniles charged after ‘racially motivated’ bomb threat called in to Old Louisville daycare

Latest News

JCPS parents respond to proposed school start times
Cheers of enthusiasm echoed off the marble walls of the State Capitol Wednesday, as supporters...
Fairness Rally brings opposition to 9 bills introduced in KY legislature
Jefferson County Public Schools has introduced a proposal that would update school start times...
JCPS could change school start times amid bus driver shortage
Annie, her dog Sandy, and Oliver Warbucks come to life in the Tony Award-winning production.
ANNIE comes to the Kentucky Center