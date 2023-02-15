3 men hospitalized following shooting in Algonquin; 4 men in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after three men were shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Calls came in around 4:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Officers arrived and found two adult men who had been shot at the location.

They were both taken to University Hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

A third man was taken to the hospital separately and is also being treated for non-serious injuries.

Four adult men have been taken into custody in connection to the incident. Mitchell said charges are pending.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

