ALERT DAY Thursday: Morning heavy rain, daytime severe storm threat

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY 2/16/23

WEATHER HEADLINES

ALERT DAY Thursday: Heavy rain 4AM-9AM, severe storm threat 9AM-6PM

Damaging winds, hail, minor flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes possible Thursday afternoon

Cooler and calmer in time for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While most of tonight is quiet, after 4AM Thursday we’ll see widespread heavy rain and storms roll in from the southwest. Some flooding concerns can’t be ruled out with this roughly 3-hour period of rain through the morning commute.

The Alert Day for Thursday is centered around two timeframes, a 4AM-9AM window for heavy rain and commute issues, and a 9AM-6PM window for severe storm potential. Damaging winds, hail, minor flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes are possible.

The storm threat will move east of our area by nightfall on Thursday, but colder air will punch in behind it in the wake of a cold front. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s with a very small flurry chance by early Friday morning.

Friday’s flurry chance will end by midday with some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs on Friday will only top out in the 30s.

Saturday is looking much-improved as we’ll only have a few high clouds and highs bumping back into the 40s during the afternoon. By Sunday it’s even better as we take that sunny look and apply it to a day with highs in the 50s.

Shower chances will return Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.