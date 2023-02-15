ANNIE comes to the Kentucky Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The PNC Broadway in Louisville will bring ANNIE to the Kentucky Center from February 14-19.

Annie, her dog Sandy, and Oliver Warbucks come to life in the Tony Award-winning production.

Annie is played by Ellie Pulsifer. She has been in three different productions of ANNIE before, but this is her first time as the lead. She says Annie’s optimism and humor keeps her coming back. “I can never get sick of Annie,” she said. “I’ll probably do it again in another 10 years as Hannigan or Grace. I don’t think Annie will ever leave me.”

Christopher Swan is taking on the role of Oliver Warbucks. He says even if you know the classic story, this cast brings something special to the stage. He says ANNIE is perfect for people who like hope, positivity, and great music. He also said it’s great for any age. “You look at the kids and they’re all kind of wide-eyed, but then you look at the adults and they’re also the same; they just have big smiles on their faces, and they just seem so grateful,” Swan said. “It’s an amazing feeling to do this and have such a wonderful time on stage and then come out and have people say, ‘thank you’ and you just want to say, ‘thank you’ to them.”

Swan praised the audience on opening night. He said he’s looking forward to the performances in Louisville.

A dog named Addison went from being a rescue to a Broadway star as she steps into the role of Sandy.

You can donate to the Kentucky Humane Society in honor of Sandy.

Tickets are available online.

