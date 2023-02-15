Crew in Oldham County out patching I-71 potholes

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - More pothole patching is going on in Oldham County.

According to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announcement, there is a crew working on Interstate 71 on Wednesday until 3 p.m.

The crew is starting in the I-71 southbound lanes at Exit 22 for KY 53 toward La Grange and Ballardsville. Pothole patching on the southbound lanes will end at Exit 14 for KY 329 toward Crestwood and Pewee Valley.

Workers will then be switching to the I-71 northbound lanes from Exit 14 to Exit 18 for KY 393 toward Buckner.

KYTC said that drivers should use caution when traveling through work zones.

