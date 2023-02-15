Fairness Rally brings opposition to 9 bills introduced in KY legislature

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cheers of enthusiasm echoed off the marble walls of the State Capitol Wednesday, as supporters of LGBTQ rights characterized proposed legislation as an attack on children.

”They would ban transgender kids from using bathrooms, allow teachers to misgender and disrespect them in the classroom,” Chris Hartman, organizer of the 2023 Fairness Rally said. “They would force them to be outed to their parents even if it’s unsafe at home.”

Governor Andy Beshear addressed the rally for the third time since taking office.

He spoke emotionally as a father of two middle schoolers.

“Being a kid today is hard enough,” Beshear said. “We care about you, you have value. You are important no matter what this legislation says. Every single one of you are children of God and we support you.”

Speakers included State Senator Karen Berg of Louisville whose trans son recently committed suicide.

Parents and their children spoke about their own concerns.

”It really kind of shocked me that people would go this far to discriminate against basic children who are just trying to live their lives,” Louisville middle schooler Fischer Wells said. “So it just kind of gets me in the heart, you know?”

