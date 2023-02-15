Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Near-record warmth today; Strong storms tomorrow

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, February 14, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY 2/16/23

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Today’s record high: 74° (2018)
  • ALERT DAY: Thursday brings the potential of strong to severe storms
  • Much colder Friday; highs in the 30s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures climb into the 70s this afternoon with the help of southwesterly winds. Louisville’s current record high for this date is 74° (set back in 2018). We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day; more sunshine means higher temperatures. Clouds increase tonight as temperatures hover in the 50s. Showers and thunderstorms move into the region after midnight. Heavy rain, minor flash flooding, and gusty winds are possible with these thunderstorms Thursday morning.

Thursday is a WAVE Weather ALERT DAY as we monitor the threat of severe storms from the morning through the evening hours. Heavy rain and hail are the main concerns for the morning, while damaging winds and a small tornado risk would be afternoon threats Thunderstorms exit the region Thursday evening, as the front exits the region. Temperatures fall into the 20s and low 30s by Friday morning beneath cloudy skies.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for additional details to come.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

