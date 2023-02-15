FORECAST: Record warmth this afternoon; Alert Day for Thursday

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY 2/16/23

WEATHER HEADLINES

Today’s record high: 74° (2018)

ALERT DAY: Thursday brings the potential of strong to severe storms; especially midday/early afternoon

Snow flurries with wind chills in the teens Friday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A record high is likely for Louisville this afternoon as temperatures soar well into the 70s. The current record is 74° set in 2018. We will get to enjoy this warm day without any other weather drama!

The evening looks fine and quiet for the area. After midnight, clusters of heavy rain/thunderstorms will push in from the south. While some could be strong initially, the majority will be mainly heavy rain makes with small hail. We will monitor it.

The midday/early afternoon period on Thursday will be a crucial time for us. The potential is there for a broken-line of supercells to develop. If they do, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado would be possible. Be weather alert throughout the day.

The thunderstorm threat will be well gone by sunset with falling temperatures and strong wind gusts taking over the lead story. In fact, cold enough for snow flurries to develop after 3 a.m. into with wind chills into the teens for some.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for additional details to come.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.