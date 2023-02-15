Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

The George Washington Carver Center shines light on Bowling Green’s Black history

The Bowling Green Shake Rag district is littered with Black history, though a hidden gem lies...
The Bowling Green Shake Rag district is littered with Black history, though a hidden gem lies at the corner of State Street and Second Avenue.(Bowling Green Tourism)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Shake Rag district is littered with Black history, though a hidden gem lies at the corner of State Street and Second Avenue.

First organized in 1945, the George Washington Carver Center originally served as a place for Black women to come have tea and discuss life. However, as times changed so did the purpose of the center, growing from a women’s club to a center for the Black community.

Today, the center still does outreach with the Shake Rag community, like hosting meals and providing free tutoring. They also work to preserve Black history in Bowling Green, a cause dear to their hearts.

“I was raised in this area. I went to the High Street School, and my brothers and sisters went to State Street,” said the center’s Vice President, Bettie Turner. “It’s very important to me that we keep this alive, we don’t want it to disappear.”

Through Black History Month, the center will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Those looking to schedule a tour outside of business hours can call the center at 270-781-0569.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating after a bomb threat was called in to a daycare on...
2 juveniles charged after ‘racially motivated’ bomb threat called in to Old Louisville daycare
Trinity High School closing due to threat
Kentucky Route 55 was shut down for several hours due to a crash involving a Kentucky State...
Portion of Ky. Route 55 shut down following pursuit, crash involving KSP cruiser
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Jefferson County Public Schools is hoping to hire about 100 new bus drivers for the 2022-2023...
Security escalated at Farnsley Middle School due to fights, threats made by students

Latest News

2021 FILE PHOTO
Louisville Urban League celebrates 500th Kentuckiana Builds program graduate
RiverLink said the call center is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023.
RiverLink call center planning move to Louisville, bringing 60 new jobs
StormTALK! 2/16
Louisville Zoo offers free teacher Tuesdays in July
Louisville Zoo seeks entries for annual ‘Trashformation’ contest
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Strong storms and flash flooding