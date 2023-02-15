JCPS parents respond to proposed school start times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Proposed school start times announced Wednesday have JCPS parents talking.

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said he plans to present the proposal to the board in March.

Pollio unveiled the new proposal, titled “Smart Start,” on Wednesday.

The proposal would create a total of nine different start times ranging from 7:40 a.m. all the way to 10:40 a.m.

“Its going to turn people’s lives upside down,” JCPS Mother Jenna Simpson said.

Jenna Simpson’s son is a 1st grader at Carter Traditional Elementary School. Right now, her son starts school at 9:05 a.m.

With the proposed plan, he would start thirty five minutes later. Simpson said to get him on the bus, she would have to change her work hours.

“My daughter too, she is 8 months and I take her to daycare and then get him on the bus, so what am I suppose to for an hour and 20 minutes before the bus gets there?” Simpson asked.

Polio is reassured parents they have options at the press conference Wednesday.

JCPS is working with YMCA’s Child Enrichment Program (CEP) to alter their morning and afternoon hours in every cluster.

”If a family just can’t make it work, and they have a 9:40 start time, now all K-12 is 9:40 or earlier,” Polio said. “So I want to reiterate that there is not a K-12 start time that is past 9:40. But if we need to, we will work with families during their transfer time to get them to a school.”

If approved, new school times would start in August for the 2023-24 school year.

JCPS is planning a live, on-line information session about this proposal this upcoming Monday at 6 p.m.

For a full list of the school start times, click or tap here.

JCPS said it plans to have a live information session about the proposal on Feb. 20.

