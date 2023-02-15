Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student

Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Rowan County teacher and coach is accused of inappropriate sexual misconduct with a student.

The superintendent confirms Andrew Zaheri has been placed on administrative leave.

According to the arrest citation, 39-year-old Zaheri is accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

He is facing a 3rd-degree rape charge.

Zaheri was an assistant basketball coach at Rowan County Senior High School.

He was also a teacher there.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeze Airways adds two new flights from Louisville airport
Felicia Denney, 25, was charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident and...
Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run killing bicyclist on Gene Snyder
The crash happened Monday night.
Coroner identifies 38-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Westport Road
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Man in hospital after shooting in Jeffersontown
Man in hospital after shooting in Jeffersontown

Latest News

Officials in Spencer County are warning drivers of an extended shut down on Kentucky Route 55.
Spencer County officials shut down portion of Ky. Route 55
Ellie Pulsifer plays Annie in the PNC Broadway in Louisville production of ANNIE.
ANNIE comes to the Kentucky Center
Ky. AG Cameron not in support of introduced bill prosecuting illegal abortion as homicide
LFD investigating cause of Taylor Boulevard structure fire
A heavy police presence covered several blocks after a threat was called in for a location in...
Bomb threat called in to Old Louisville daycare