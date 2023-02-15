Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

At least 1 killed, 4 hurt in Tennessee shooting, officials say

One of the five victims is a child, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials.
By Carissa Simpson and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Multiple agencies are assisting Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a deadly shooting at Hawkins Road in Sweetwater.

Officials said that there are five victims, including a child. At least one person is dead, but Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials did not release the identity of the victim.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Madisonville Police Department officials said they were helping in the search for suspects involved. One suspect is in custody, but Monroe County Sheriff’s officials said they’re investigating more people that could be connected.

Police said one person of interest is Liu Gabriel Huerta, 26, who is still at large. Huerta is described by authorities as 5′5″ with multiple facial tattoos, including a heart between the eyebrows.

Huerta may be driving a white 2014 Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag BCC6220.

Sweetwater is located in the southeastern corner of Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeze Airways adds two new flights from Louisville airport
Felicia Denney, 25, was charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident and...
Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run killing bicyclist on Gene Snyder
The crash happened Monday night.
Coroner identifies 38-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Westport Road
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Man in hospital after shooting in Jeffersontown
Man in hospital after shooting in Jeffersontown

Latest News

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
China threatens US entities over downing of balloon
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel...
Nikki Haley to formally launch GOP campaign for White House
It's important and easy to learn CPR!
UofL Hospital, American Heart Association teaming up to share life-saving information
It's important and easy to learn CPR!
UofL Hospital, American Heart Association teaming up to share life-saving information