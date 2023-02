LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department is working to determine what caused a two-story building on Taylor Boulevard to catch fire.

A neighbor called about the fire on Wednesday at 5:56 a.m. and firefighters got to the scene at 5:59 a.m.

LFD said the building was unoccupied and nobody was hurt from the fire.

