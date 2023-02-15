Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LG&E, KU earn national honors in technology and innovation

Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities Company recently earned two Technology...
Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities Company recently earned two Technology Transfer Awards from EPRI for achievements in innovation, sustainability, research and development.(LG&E and KU)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities Company recently earned two Technology Transfer Awards from EPRI for achievements in innovation, sustainability, research and development.

According to a release, The EPRI Technology Transfer Awards recognize leaders and innovators who have championed technology in their company and across the industry, providing benefits to their company and society.

“The EPRI Technology Transfer awards further add to the distinguished reputation we, along with our parent company, PPL, have earned through a constant dedication to innovation and research,” LG&E and KU President John R. Crockett said. “We congratulate everyone involved in these efforts, and we’re thankful for our industry, university, and research partners, such as EPRI, who help us better serve our communities.”

The release stated that LG&E and KU won for innovation in sustainable solar site management by carefully coordinating native plants and pollinator habitats while using sheep as a cheap and environmentally-friendly way to manage overgrown plants.

The second award came for modernizing distribution planning using automated processes and tools, including computer models.

These planning techniques will help LG&E and KU better evaluate the best investment strategies to meet changing system demands.

Including these latest honors, LG&E and KU has won 16 Technology Transfer Awards from EPRI since 2013, according to the release.

Among the projects noted in the awards are the company’s energy storage site, universal solar farm and electric vehicle charging station program.

Along with its parent company, PPL, LG&E and KU will continue to lead in the research and development space while progressing toward PPL’s sustainability goals.

The company has committed to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeze Airways adds two new flights from Louisville airport
Felicia Denney, 25, was charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident and...
Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run killing bicyclist on Gene Snyder
The crash happened Monday night.
Coroner identifies 38-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Westport Road
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Man in hospital after shooting in Jeffersontown
Man in hospital after shooting in Jeffersontown

Latest News

Jefferson County Public Schools is hoping to hire about 100 new bus drivers for the 2022-2023...
Security escalated at Farnsley Middle School due to fights, threats made by students
Ellie Pulsifer plays Annie in the PNC Broadway in Louisville production of ANNIE.
ANNIE comes to the Kentucky Center
Ky. AG Cameron not in support of introduced bill prosecuting illegal abortion as homicide
LFD investigating cause of Taylor Boulevard structure fire