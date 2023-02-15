Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville drivers should be aware of lanes closed at Outer Loop interchange

(WAVE 3 News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Louisville should be aware of some Interstate 65 lanes being closed on Wednesday.

There will be three lanes on I-65 North closed at Exit 127 for the Outer Loop until 3 p.m. The right lane and ramp will stay open.

The reason the lanes are closed is because there is a crew asphalting rough spots, according to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announcement.

KYTC said that drivers should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

