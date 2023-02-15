Louisville drivers should be aware of lanes closed at Outer Loop interchange
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Louisville should be aware of some Interstate 65 lanes being closed on Wednesday.
There will be three lanes on I-65 North closed at Exit 127 for the Outer Loop until 3 p.m. The right lane and ramp will stay open.
The reason the lanes are closed is because there is a crew asphalting rough spots, according to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announcement.
KYTC said that drivers should use caution when traveling through the work zone.
