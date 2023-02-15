Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in Jeffersontown

Man in hospital after shooting in Jeffersontown
Man in hospital after shooting in Jeffersontown(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Jeffersontown Tuesday evening.

According to Detective Mike Lauder with the Jeffersontown Police Department, around 5:40pm officers were called to the Thorntons in the 1800 block of Blankenbaker Parkway for a shooting.

The 28-year-old victim was shot while pumping gas and sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UofL hospital and is in critical condition.

Detective Lauder said that the victim seems to have been targeted and the suspect(s) are still outstanding.

Jeffersontown PD is actively investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

