Man in hospital after shooting in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Jeffersontown Tuesday evening.

According to Detective Mike Lauder with the Jeffersontown Police Department, around 5:40pm officers were called to the Thorntons in the 1800 block of Blankenbaker Parkway for a shooting.

The 28-year-old victim was shot while pumping gas and sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UofL hospital and is in critical condition.

Detective Lauder said that the victim seems to have been targeted and the suspect(s) are still outstanding.

Jeffersontown PD is actively investigating the shooting.

