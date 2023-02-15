Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New affordable housing complex in Russell neighborhood breaks ground

New affordable housing complex in Russell neighborhood breaks ground
By Sean Baute
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Creating affordable housing across Louisville has been the goal of city leaders and local developers for years.

On Tuesday, another major step toward putting a dent in the 30,000 units still needed in West Louisville.

A new affordable housing complex in the Russell Neighborhood led by LDG Developers broke ground Tuesday.

The Eclipse will be a space for people in the area who make anywhere from 30-80% of the neighborhood’s median income of $67,000.

The complex will bring with it resources for health care and education training programs for residents to find higher-income jobs.

Congressman Morgan McGarvey said this will be a model for the entire nation.

”If you’re not moving your kids around even every nine to 10 months, you can begin to focus on your education,” he said. “If you have that stable housing, then you find a job, it is the cornerstone of success.”

The $75 million dollar investment comes on the back of another major investment just down the road. Norton Health’s new west-end hospital is currently under construction and will be the first built west of 9th street in over 100 years.

Hospital representatives will be on-site at LDG’s locations recruiting for jobs in the healthcare field, again prioritizing the health and education of residents.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes have been blocked on the Gene Snyder near I-65 due to a crash.
Driver arrested after bicyclist dies in hit-and-run on Gene Snyder
Felicia Denney, 25, was charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident and...
Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run killing bicyclist on Gene Snyder
Breeze Airways adds two new flights from Louisville airport
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Six year-old Smith Gilbert made his acting debut on a Super Bowl commercial centered around...
New Albany Kindergartner makes his acting debut during Super Bowl commercial

Latest News

Kentucky Rep. files college tuition cap & freeze bill
Kentucky Rep. files college tuition cap & freeze bill
Dawne Gee awarded with Keepers of the Dream
Dawne Gee awarded with Keepers of the Dream
Louisville as a global romantic destination is ‘underrated’
Louisville as a global romantic destination is ‘underrated’
New affordable housing complex in Russell neighborhood breaks ground
New affordable housing complex in Russell neighborhood breaks ground