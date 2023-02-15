New affordable housing complex in Russell neighborhood breaks ground

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Creating affordable housing across Louisville has been the goal of city leaders and local developers for years.

On Tuesday, another major step toward putting a dent in the 30,000 units still needed in West Louisville.

A new affordable housing complex in the Russell Neighborhood led by LDG Developers broke ground Tuesday.

The Eclipse will be a space for people in the area who make anywhere from 30-80% of the neighborhood’s median income of $67,000.

The complex will bring with it resources for health care and education training programs for residents to find higher-income jobs.

Congressman Morgan McGarvey said this will be a model for the entire nation.

”If you’re not moving your kids around even every nine to 10 months, you can begin to focus on your education,” he said. “If you have that stable housing, then you find a job, it is the cornerstone of success.”

The $75 million dollar investment comes on the back of another major investment just down the road. Norton Health’s new west-end hospital is currently under construction and will be the first built west of 9th street in over 100 years.

Hospital representatives will be on-site at LDG’s locations recruiting for jobs in the healthcare field, again prioritizing the health and education of residents.

