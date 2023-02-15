New program aims for safer crosswalks in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last September, Louisville’s Metro Government launched a pilot program to raise awareness about pedestrian safety at busy intersections.

“I am a cyclist, and it can be kind of scary riding in Louisville,” Lou Lepping, Louisville’s Urban Planner, said.

Lepping is the Urban Planner for the city of Louisville.

She’s part of the team working to make Louisville’s crosswalks safer. The Community Crosswalk program will add artwork at four of the city’s major intersections. The program also increases Louisville’s art scene with the help of local artists.

“It’s important to make art accessible and free,” Lepping said. “We shouldn’t be tucking it away in the galleries, so I think this is a great way to put art in front of the public every day.”

“I’m always excited to see things beyond what people see as the normal or quintessential definition of public art,” Jessica Kincaid, Louisville’s Public Art Administrator, said. “This is a great opportunity to broaden what that definition means for the city.”

The launch of the new pilot program aims to brighten up and improve pedestrian safety, at four of Louisville’s major intersections. The first intersection decorated is at Fourth and Jefferson.

The project will continue along 4th Street at Liberty, Chestnut, Preston and Witherspoon Street along with Muhammad Ali Boulevard. Officials say they will select designs that are not distracting but grab attention.

This program is backed by data from the Asphalt Art Study.

Louisville will join cities like Miami, Atlanta, and New York City. Those locations added artwork at crosswalks and saw a 50% drop in crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists and a 37% drop in crashes leading to injuries at intersections where asphalt art was installed.

“By bringing art into our everyday lives, and by really drawing attention to that space in the street, it will increase pedestrian safety,” Lepping said.

The last day to submit designs is February 22. Four artists will be selected on March 14th. Any artist interested needs to contact Lou Lepping at (502) 574-6776.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.