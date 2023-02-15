Police investigating bomb threat in Old Louisville; children evacuated from daycare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a bomb threat was called in on Wednesday morning.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed a heavy police presence covering several blocks after a threat was called in for a location in the 200 block of East Jacob Street around 8:26 a.m.

TRIMARC also reported that the ramp from I-65 North to Brook Street has been closed for police activity.

LMPD has evacuated children from the “Skillz for Life” development and wellness center to a secure location as a precaution to a secure location. The students’ parents either have been or will be contacted by their director, according to police.

One parent told WAVE News that the children were moved onto a TARC bus as the threat was reported to get them to safety. Children waited on the bus while parents were called to pick them up.

An employee with nearby business Unified Sign and Design told WAVE News police came in and told employees there was a “credible bomb threat” next door at the development and wellness center.

All employees were told to evacuate and were not given a timeline as to when the scene would be cleared.

Police said they will remain on scene for a few hours as the scene is investigated.

No other details were provided.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.