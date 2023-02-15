Police investigating bomb threat in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a bomb threat was called in on Wednesday morning.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed a heavy police presence covering several blocks after a threat was called in for a location in the 200 block of East Jacob Street around 8:26 a.m.

TRIMARC also reported that the ramp from I-65 North to Brook Street has been closed for police activity.

LMPD has evacuated children from the “Skillz for Life” development and wellness center to a secure location as a precaution to a secure location. The students’ parents either have been or will be contacted by their director, according to police.

No other details were provided.

This is a developing story.

