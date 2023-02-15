Portion of Ky. Route 55 shut down following pursuit, crash involving KSP cruiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials in Spencer County are warning drivers of an extended shut down on Kentucky Route 55 due to a crash following a pursuit.

According to Spencer County Emergency Management, a portion of the road just south of Yoder Tipton Road and Yoder Station Road has been shut down.

Kentucky State Police trooper Josh Satterly said a troopers in pursuit of a motorcycle were led into the Taylorsville area of Spencer County.

A vehicle and a trooper’s cruiser crashed during the pursuit.

Satterly said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries, but could not confirm if it was the trooper or the other driver that was injured.

Drivers heading into or out of Taylorsville should use Elk Creek Road, according to officials.

This is a developing story.

