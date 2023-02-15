Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Rare video of 1986 dive in Titanic wreckage to be released

Rare video of the 1986 dive on the wreckage of the Titanic is being released. (WHOI Archive, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Rare and in some cases never before publicly seen video of the 1986 dive through the wreckage of the Titanic is being released Wednesday by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

The more than 80 minutes of footage on the WHOI’s YouTube channel chronicles some of the remarkable achievements of the dive led by Robert Ballard that marked the first time human eyes had seen the giant ocean liner since it struck an iceberg and sank in the frigid North Atlantic in April 1912. About 1,500 people died during the ship’s maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City.

A team from Massachusetts-based Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, in partnership with the French oceanographic exploration organization Institut français de recherche pour l’exploitation de la mer, discovered the final resting place of the ship in 12,400 feet (3,780 meters) of water on Sept. 1, 1985 using a towed underwater camera.

Nine months later, a WHOI team returned to the site in the famous three-person research submersible Alvin and the remotely-operated underwater exploration vehicle Jason Jr., which took iconic images of the ship’s interior.

The release of the footage is in conjunction with the 25th anniversary release on Feb. 10 of the remastered version of the Academy Award-winning movie, “Titanic.”

“More than a century after the loss of Titanic, the human stories embodied in the great ship continue to resonate,” ocean explorer and filmmaker James Cameron said in a statement. “Like many, I was transfixed when Alvin and Jason Jr. ventured down to and inside the wreck. By releasing this footage, WHOI is helping tell an important part of a story that spans generations and circles the globe.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeze Airways adds two new flights from Louisville airport
Felicia Denney, 25, was charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident and...
Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run killing bicyclist on Gene Snyder
The crash happened Monday night.
Coroner identifies 38-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Westport Road
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Man in hospital after shooting in Jeffersontown
Man in hospital after shooting in Jeffersontown

Latest News

Police investigating bomb threat in Old Louisville
Rare video of the 1986 dive on the wreckage of the Titanic is being released.
Rare video of 1986 dive in Titanic wreck to be released
Emotions ran high outside of a courthouse as the suspect accused in a crash that killed five...
WATCH: Families brawl outside of California courthouse in connection with deadly crash
Crew in Oldham County out patching I-71 potholes