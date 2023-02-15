Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Reports: Raquel Welch dies at 82

Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.(AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82, her manager confirmed to multiple media outlets Wednesday.

Welch “passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” her manager Steve Sauer told People magazine.

Welch’s many film credits include “One Million Years B.C.” and “Fantastic Voyage.”

This developing story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeze Airways adds two new flights from Louisville airport
Felicia Denney, 25, was charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident and...
Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run killing bicyclist on Gene Snyder
The crash happened Monday night.
Coroner identifies 38-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Westport Road
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Man in hospital after shooting in Jeffersontown
Man in hospital after shooting in Jeffersontown

Latest News

The head of the FAA ordered a review of the agency following a series of close calls and a...
FAA calls for review after close calls, system failures
Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities Company recently earned two Technology...
LG&E, KU earn national honors in technology and innovation
Jefferson County Public Schools is hoping to hire about 100 new bus drivers for the 2022-2023...
Security escalated at Farnsley Middle School due to fights, threats made by students
Acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen comments on the status of US air safety during a Senate...
'Cannot become complacent:' FAA official comments on US air safety