Spencer County officials shut down portion of Ky. Route 55

Officials in Spencer County are warning drivers of an extended shut down on Kentucky Route 55.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials in Spencer County are warning drivers of an extended shut down on Kentucky Route 55.

According to Spencer County Emergency Management, a portion of the road just south of Yoder Tipton Road and Yoder Station Road has been shut down.

No reason was provided for the shut down, which was also shared by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Drivers heading into or out of Taylorsville should use Elk Creek Road, according to officials.

This is a developing story.

