Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

StormTALK! Weather Blog 2/15

By Brian Goode
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

What a day ahead...highs around 78 degrees in Louisville! That would break the old record of 74 set back in 2018...in a big way.

But is a warm day with no other weather drama. We’ll take it!

However, it also means the stage is setup for a busy Thursday. It will begin with heavy rain and perhaps small hail for the AM commute. Then we will get a small break mid-morning. New thunderstorm cells will fire up for lunch into the early afternoon. That would lead to some develop damaging wind gusts and/or tornadoes.

Now is the time to prepare and be extra vigilant as it will be a busy day of staying on guard.

We will be monitoring the situation carefully with frequent updates.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeze Airways adds two new flights from Louisville airport
Felicia Denney, 25, was charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident and...
Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run killing bicyclist on Gene Snyder
The crash happened Monday night.
Coroner identifies 38-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Westport Road
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
Man in hospital after shooting in Jeffersontown
Man in hospital after shooting in Jeffersontown

Latest News

The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: Record warmth this afternoon; Alert Day for Thursday
StormTALK! 2/15
Louisville drivers should be aware of lanes closed at Outer Loop interchange
Police investigating bomb threat in Old Louisville; children evacuated from daycare