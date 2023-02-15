StormTALK! Weather Blog 2/15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

What a day ahead...highs around 78 degrees in Louisville! That would break the old record of 74 set back in 2018...in a big way.

But is a warm day with no other weather drama. We’ll take it!

However, it also means the stage is setup for a busy Thursday. It will begin with heavy rain and perhaps small hail for the AM commute. Then we will get a small break mid-morning. New thunderstorm cells will fire up for lunch into the early afternoon. That would lead to some develop damaging wind gusts and/or tornadoes.

Now is the time to prepare and be extra vigilant as it will be a busy day of staying on guard.

We will be monitoring the situation carefully with frequent updates.

