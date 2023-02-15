Contact Troubleshooters
UofL Hospital, American Heart Association teaming up to share life-saving information

By WAVE Staff and Olivia Russell
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Did you know performing CPR can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival?

The University of Louisville Hospital is teaming up with the American Heart Association to share life-saving information during the UofL men’s basketball game on Wednesday.

WAVE News Reporter Olivia Russell spoke with UofL Health about the importance of learning CPR, and how easy it is to learn!

