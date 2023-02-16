Contact Troubleshooters
2-year-old rescued from house fire near Iroquois Park dies in hospital

A fire in South Louisville has claimed another life. Police say a child died after a house fire on Palatka and New Cut roads Tuesday afternoon.
By David Ochoa
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire in South Louisville has claimed another life.

Police said a child died after a house fire on Palatka and New Cut roads Tuesday afternoon.

“Once we got on scene, neighbors and people in the area, bystanders, quickly reported that there could be possible victims inside the home,” said Major Bobby Cooper of Louisville Fire said on Tuesday.

Two-year old Sapphire was found in the front of the house when firefighters arrived. She was taken out, given emergency medical care, and taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Her uncle Ronnie Gregory called her the happiest baby you could ever meet.

On Tuesday night, Gregory got a call from his mother, but it wasn’t a call he was expecting, especially on Valentine’s Day.

“She called me and told me that Sapphy passed away,” Gregory said.

He immediately called his sister, Sapphire’s mother, who was distraught.

“It’s just going to be rough on her. I love her so much,” Gregory said. “My sister is a great mother, Sapphy was loved. It’s kind of hard to say things like this about a family member. You might read about it online, but when it actually happens you’re kind of at a loss for words.”

Gregory said he was proud to be Sapphire’s uncle.

“As a baby and how young she was, she was right at two,” Gregory said. “She had her whole life ahead of her.”

The adult victim was a relative of Sapphire’s mother’s boyfriend. She was watching the Sapphire when the house went up in flames.

“Their family that lost their family member, I couldn’t imagine what they’re going through,” Gregory said. “It’s really sad for everyone.”

Back at the house one day later, and it appears the rebuilding process has already started. A crew of people are cleaning and fixing the damaged house.

In light of this tragedy, Gregory has one message to send.

“Just tell your kids you love them today,” Gregory said. “Accidents like this could happen to anyone. Unfortunately it does happen. Just hug your kids today, hug your family members.”

A GoFundMe for Sapphire’s funeral expenses can be found here.

The cause of death hasn’t been released for either victim. The LFD Arson Bureau and LMPD Homicide Unit are investigating the fire.

