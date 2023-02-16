ALERT DAY: Flood threat continues this afternoon, severe threat in Southern Ky.

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY 2/16/23

WEATHER HEADLINES

ALERT DAY until 6PM ET for flooding potential across KY, severe potential in Southern KY

Flood WATCH along and south of the Ohio River until 1AM ET

Colder with a small flurry chance on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll continue to watch for additional flooding and even some severe storm potential through 6 p.m. Thursday evening primarily south of Louisville.

Rain will continue in a few areas southeast of the city until late Thursday night. Temps will fall into the 30s.

Friday brings cold air and few flurries. Highs will only top out in the 30s.

Friday night is one of the coldest we’ll see for a while as temperatures dive down into the 20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday looks good with a mainly sunny sky under a few high clouds. Highs will approach the 50 degree mark by the afternoon!

Saturday night has a small shower chance as a disturbance moves through, but that will be largely out of here by Sunday morning.

Temperatures will soar up toward 60 degrees by the afternoon on Sunday with clouds decreasing through the day.

Showers are back Monday-Wednesday of next week as highs top out in the 50s and 60s.

