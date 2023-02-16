Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ALERT DAY: Flood threat continues this afternoon, severe threat in Southern Ky.

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY 2/16/23

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • ALERT DAY until 6PM ET for flooding potential across KY, severe potential in Southern KY
  • Flood WATCH along and south of the Ohio River until 1AM ET
  • Colder with a small flurry chance on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll continue to watch for additional flooding and even some severe storm potential through 6 p.m. Thursday evening primarily south of Louisville.

Rain will continue in a few areas southeast of the city until late Thursday night. Temps will fall into the 30s.

Friday brings cold air and few flurries. Highs will only top out in the 30s.

Friday night is one of the coldest we’ll see for a while as temperatures dive down into the 20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday looks good with a mainly sunny sky under a few high clouds. Highs will approach the 50 degree mark by the afternoon!

Saturday night has a small shower chance as a disturbance moves through, but that will be largely out of here by Sunday morning.

Temperatures will soar up toward 60 degrees by the afternoon on Sunday with clouds decreasing through the day.

Showers are back Monday-Wednesday of next week as highs top out in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating after a bomb threat was called in to a daycare on...
2 juveniles charged after ‘racially motivated’ bomb threat called in to Old Louisville daycare
Trinity High School closing due to threat
Kentucky Route 55 was shut down for several hours due to a crash involving a Kentucky State...
Portion of Ky. Route 55 shut down following pursuit, crash involving KSP cruiser
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Jefferson County Public Schools is hoping to hire about 100 new bus drivers for the 2022-2023...
Security escalated at Farnsley Middle School due to fights, threats made by students

Latest News

StormTALK! Weather Blog WAVE
StormTALK! Weather Blog 2/15
StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Weather Blog 2/14
Earth Observation of a low-pressure system in the North Atlantic taken during a day pass by the...
Behind the Forecast: What is the North Atlantic Oscillation?
StormTALK! Alert Day
Storm/Wind TALK! Weather Blog 2/8