ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms possible through evening

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY 2/16/23

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FLOOD WATCH: South of Parkways until 1 AM Friday
  • SEVERE THREAT: Damaging winds is the main threat; hail and isolated tornadoes also possible
  • Snow flurries with wind chills in the teens Friday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An ALERT DAY remains in place for today as the first round of strong to severe storms push through during the early morning. The second round of storms is expected during the late morning and afternoon. Thunderstorms push out of the region during the evening hours; some showers may linger till around midnight. We’ll fall into the 20s and low 30s behind today’s cold front.

There remains a flurry chance into Friday morning. Friday’s flurry chance looks to last into the afternoon. Highs on Friday will only top out in the 30s. Partly cloudy and cold.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for the latest updates.

