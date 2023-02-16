Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY: Strong storms and flash flooding

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY 2/16/23

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FLOOD WATCH: Along/south of the Ohio River through 1am
  • SEVERE THREAT: Damaging winds is the main threat; hail and isolated tornadoes also possible
  • Snow flurries with wind chills in the teens Friday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms into the afternoon. While some could be strong or briefly severe, the risk is higher south of Louisville. Thunderstorms push out of the region during the evening hours; some showers may linger till around midnight. We’ll fall into the 20s and low 30s behind today’s cold front.

There remains a flurry chance into Friday morning. Friday’s flurry chance looks to last into the afternoon. Highs on Friday will only top out in the 30s. Partly cloudy and cold.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

