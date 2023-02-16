ALERT DAY: Strong storms and flash flooding

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY 2/16/23

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH: Along/south of the Ohio River through 1am

SEVERE THREAT: Damaging winds is the main threat; hail and isolated tornadoes also possible

Snow flurries with wind chills in the teens Friday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms into the afternoon. While some could be strong or briefly severe, the risk is higher south of Louisville. Thunderstorms push out of the region during the evening hours; some showers may linger till around midnight. We’ll fall into the 20s and low 30s behind today’s cold front.

There remains a flurry chance into Friday morning. Friday’s flurry chance looks to last into the afternoon. Highs on Friday will only top out in the 30s. Partly cloudy and cold.

