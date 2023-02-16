Contact Troubleshooters
Cincinnati woman dies from hit-and-run in Louisville

By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian who was a victim of a hit-an-run from earlier this month in the Beechmont neighborhood has died at University of Louisville Hospital.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nicole Cheyenne Render, 32, of Cincinnati, died on Monday from her injuries.

The hit-and-run occurred on Feb. 3 in the 3900 block of Taylor Boulevard. The Louisville Metro Police Department said that she was struck by an unknown northbound passenger vehicle and the driver fled the scene. Render was taken to UofL Hospital after the crash and was in critical condition.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating the hit-and-run and anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

