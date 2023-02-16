Contact Troubleshooters
Crime Stoppers: Thief steals ATM with forklift

An unknown suspect is seen removing the ATM with a forklift and placing it in the back of a U-Haul.
By Gene Birk
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on Feb. 1, 2023, they responded to an alarm and found that an ATM had been removed from a bank.

An unknown suspect is seen removing the ATM with a forklift and placing it in the back of a U-Haul. Police say the suspect used an excavator at the construction site to access the ATM.

The U-Haul turned out to be stolen. It and remnants of the ATM were recovered at a construction site in Bowling Green. Officers and detectives were able to locate surveillance video that shows the suspect was driving a Ford F-150. Police believe he has some familiarity with the area and is capable of operating multiple types of heavy equipment.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. All they need is your information, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

