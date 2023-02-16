Crime Stoppers: Thief steals ATM with forklift

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on Feb. 1, 2023, they responded to an alarm and found that an ATM had been removed from a bank.

An unknown suspect is seen removing the ATM with a forklift and placing it in the back of a U-Haul. Police say the suspect used an excavator at the construction site to access the ATM.

The U-Haul turned out to be stolen. It and remnants of the ATM were recovered at a construction site in Bowling Green. Officers and detectives were able to locate surveillance video that shows the suspect was driving a Ford F-150. Police believe he has some familiarity with the area and is capable of operating multiple types of heavy equipment.

