Dinosaurs taking over Louisville Mega Cavern

Travel back in time as dinosaurs will be taking over the Louisville Mega Cavern.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Travel back in time as dinosaurs will be taking over the Louisville Mega Cavern.

Dino Don’s Dinos Under Louisville runs from Feb. 17 through April 30, allowing guests to see 80 life-size moving dinosaurs in an underground adventure.

The 20-minute trip through Louisville Mega Cavern will feature more than half a mile taking guests through the Premian, Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous time periods.

Dinosaur lovers can get their tickets now, starting at $49.99 for standard vehicles and featuring several add-ons for an additional fee.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

