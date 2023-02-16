Floyd County Health Department provides Narcan to New Albany Police Department

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Floyd County Health Department has provided the New Albany Police Department with Narcan, according to a release.

Narcan is an opioid antagonist that binds to opioid receptors in the brain to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

According to the release, 150 doses of Narcan have been given to the NAPD by the Health Department in a collaborative effort with the City of New Albany.

A Public Health Nurse with the FCHD, Jennifer Kramer, trained officers in the use of the life-saving drug.

Officials said efforts by the FCHD to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic also include a partnership with Our Place Drug and Alcohol Services and the placement of Opioid Rescue Boxes around Floyd County.

The locations of the boxes, which are accessible to anyone, are listed below:

St. Marks United Church of Christ — 222 E Spring Street, New Albany

Floyd County Token Club — 506 Pearl Street, New Albany

Pints and Union —114 East Market Street, New Albany

The Hitching Post — 115 West Market Street, New Albany

Nomad Church Collective — 1423 East Oak Street, New Albany

Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education Services — 400 East Spring Street, New Albany

Floyd County Health Department — 1917 Bono Road, New Albany

Sojourn Church — 2023 Ekin Avenue, New Albany

Floyd County Public Library — 180 West Spring Street, New Albany

Indiana University Southeast — In each of Student Lodges

Wesley Chapel UMC — 2100 Highway 150, Floyds Knobs

St. John’s United Presbyterian — 1307 E. Elm Street, New Albany

Southern Indiana Homeless Coalition Office — 1218 E Oak Street, New Albany

For more information on the Floyd County Health Department, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.