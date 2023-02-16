Global Entry enrollment event at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport will host a Global Entry enrollment event on Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17, according to a release.

Event organizers said appointments with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials for applicants will be available daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during this week.

Global Entry allows pre-approved travelers to speed up their entry into the United States with automated kiosks that will streamline the arrival process.

According to the release, other benefits include no processing lines, no paperwork, access to expedited entry benefits in other countries, reduced wait times and TSA PreCheck eligibility.

All international gateway airports that have nonstop service to the Muhammad Ali International Airport currently offer Global Entry kiosks for travelers.

Event organizers said the temporary location for the Global Entry Enrollment Center will be on the ticketing level, just behind the Spirit Airlines ticket counter.

Applications for Global Entry must first be completed online through the Trusted Traveler Programs portal. Applicants must also bring a valid U.S. passport and another form of ID.

