Governor Beshear releases new flood relief information in Team Kentucky update

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gave his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, which included some key flood relief numbers.

Beshear announced that flood survivors claimed around $678,000 this past week from FEMA, adding up to nearly $99 million in total. At least seven of those applicants received the maximum grant.

”If you need help, please call FEMA directly or visit our multi-agency resource centers. People are getting their claims through,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “They’re getting maximum amounts. I know it’s taking far too long and the process is way too difficult, but other folks out there are getting through it and they’re getting through it with help.”

Beshear also announced recovery assist personnel will begin rotating through each recovery center on Feb. 20. The staff will rotate from county to county each day.

Some organizations also received money from the Team Kentucky SAFE funds adding up to $6.5 million.

Jackson Energy Cooperative received $18,326. The Letcher County Fiscal Court received $400,000 and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet received $5 million.

“Takes time for the applications to come in, but we believe we have over a billion dollars of damage just in water and waste water. So, significant resources are gonna be needed in what is I believe to be the toughest rebuild the country has ever seen,” Beshear said.

The recent storm system has brought in heavy rainfall and flash flood warnings itself. So, Beshear and other state officials are urging Kentuckians to listen to their local forecasters.

”Most of the loss that we experience during some of these events are avoidable. After everything we’ve been through, let’s make sure to listen to the weather forecasts, and that we are safe and make sure our families are safe,” Beshear said.

