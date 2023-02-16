Contact Troubleshooters
KSP investigating after Lebanon woman found dead

(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEBANON, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation by the Kentucky State Police has begun after a Lebanon woman was killed.

KSP Post 15 received a call from Marion County 911 on Monday around 11:44 p.m. The Lebanon Police Department had requested assistance with investigating after a woman was found dead in a Harrison Street residence.

According to a KSP release, Kaitlyn Wise, 29, she had suffered injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information can contact KSP Post 15 in Columbia at (270)-384-4796 or the hotline at (800)-222-5555. Callers are allowed to remain anonymous when giving information about this case.

